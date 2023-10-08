‘Caretaker govt has no role in Nawaz Sharif’s return’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said Sunday that the caretaker government has no role in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return.

While talking to a private news channel, Murtaza Solangi said that the former premier Nawaz Sharif had not travelled abroad illegally. “The caretaker government has no role in Nawaz Sharif’s return. He is the leader of a major political party in Pakistan.”

Commenting on the general polls, the minister said that the caretaker government is not responsible for announcing the election date.

“Election commission is the constitutional institution for this task. We have been in contact with the election commission since taking oaths and we have firm confidence in its capabilities and the leadership.”

He reiterated that the general elections will be held on the date announced by the ECP. “We are going through the election phase and there is practically an election environment. Each political party and its leadership is free to adopt any stance in the election environment.”

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Solangi clarified that PTI is a registered political party and its rights are equivalent to all other political parties. There are no restrictions on PTI, he added.

The caretaker information minister has also commented on the ongoing privatisation process. Solangi said that the privatisation process was not started by the caretaker government but by the previous parliament and the elected government.

He added that the caretaker set-up is bound to implement the previous parliament and the government’s decisions.