Nawaz Sharif thanks all journalists on ‘last day’ in UK office

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday thanked all journalists on ‘last day’ in his United Kingdom (UK) office as he is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with journalists in London office, the former premier said that it was his last day in this office before leaving Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif noted that journalists should work free from ‘malice and jealousy’, while thanking all of them who “wrote against or in favour of me”.

He also questioned the protests that were held against him in London, asking for the ‘purpose’ of such demonstrations.

He asked the protestors to hold ‘political demonstration’ in Pakistan, saying that everyone should live as a Pakistani in Britain.

“Marriyum Aurangzeb and other women, belonging to PML-N, were harassed by protestors in London”, he regretted.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had got his flight ticket booked for Pakistan.

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references, had left for London in Dec 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.

The sources said the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to prioritize economic revival of Pakistan: Shehbaz

The sources said Mian Nawaz Sharif’s business class ticket for flight 243 of a private airline had been booked in advance. PML-N supremo’s flight will land at the Lahore Airport at 6:25 PM.