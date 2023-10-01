Nawaz Sharif to prioritize economic revival of Pakistan: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, discussing priorities for the upcoming general elections, emphasized Mian Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to alleviating people’s suffering, making it a central election focus and their vision for the country, ARY News reported. Nawaz to address economic revival, e

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Shehbaz outlined the core priorities, which encompass aiding the underprivileged, rejuvenating the nation’s economy, and eliminating terrorism. As the PML-N president, he reaffirmed his party’s steadfast dedication to tackling the issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Shehbaz emphasized that with Nawaz Sharif at the helm, Pakistan would be committed to addressing crises, stabilizing the economy, providing relief to citizens, promoting national unity, and eradicating terrorism.

He also underscored their party’s strong focus on empowering and educating the youth, ensuring a bright future for them.

Their election strategy and vision for the country prominently prioritize addressing the challenges and suffering endured by the public.

Shehbaz Sharif also oversaw the arrangements for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan on October 21 and instructed party leaders to enhance coordination with various organizations to ensure a well-coordinated and seamless reception for their party leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.