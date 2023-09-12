Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on October 21, ARY News reported.

As per details, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will be given a a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.

Earlier, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return.

“Nawaz Sharif’s name was not there in Panama papers. His name was included in the investigation through a conspiracy and no action was taken against other people whose names were actually there,” the former premier said.

It is peritnent to mention here that PML-N leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided a guarantee, it sought for the return of Nawaz Sharif.