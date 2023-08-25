Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October, confirms Shehbaz

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, his brother and party’s president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Friday.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return

“Nawaz Sharif’s name was not there in Panama papers. His name was included in the investigation through a conspiracy and no action was taken against other people whose names were actually there,” the former premier said.

Responding to a question on whether ‘current and former judges’ would be punished, Shehbaz emphasised on ‘transparent accountability’ across the board and said Pakistan cannot move forward without it.

In response to a question about elections, the former premier said that his party had dissolved assemblies as per the Constitution. “Following the dissolution, it is the responsibility of Election Commission to hold elections,” he added.

He also vowed that as a political party, the PML-N will “fully facilitate the ECP for free, fair and transparent elections”.

Shehbaz Sharif also lambasted Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for being concerned about Imran Khan while he is incarcerated in jail, asking where was the top judge when Nawaz and his daughter were locked up behind bars.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan on October 15.

Sources told ARY News that the PML-N supremo decided to return to Pakistan in mid-October after a discussion with the former premier, and close family members in London.

The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.