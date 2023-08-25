Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on this date

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan on October 15, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

According to the sources, the PML-N supremo has decided to return to Pakistan in mid-October after a discussion with Shehbaz Sharif, and close family members in London.

Previously, it emerged that Nawaz will return to Pakistan by mid-September.

The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.

Shehbaz is holding consultations with Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and various party matters, sources said.