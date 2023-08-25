Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on this date

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan on October 15, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.
According to the sources, the PML-N supremo has decided to return to Pakistan in mid-October after a discussion with Shehbaz Sharif, and close family members in London.
Previously, it emerged that Nawaz will return to Pakistan by mid-September.
Read more: Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition govt failed to deliver: Javed Latif
The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.
Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.
Read more: CJP Bandial trying to save PTI chief, claims Nawaz Sharif
Shehbaz is holding consultations with Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and various party matters, sources said.
Earlier, PML-N leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided a guarantee, it sought for the return of Nawaz Sharif.
Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.