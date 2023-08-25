29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on this date

Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
By Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
|

TOP NEWS

Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
Farid Ahmed Qureshi is ARY News's UK-based Correspondent since 2014.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan on October 15, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

According to the sources, the PML-N supremo has decided to return to Pakistan in mid-October after a discussion with Shehbaz Sharif, and close family members in London.

Previously, it emerged that Nawaz will return to Pakistan by mid-September.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition govt failed to deliver: Javed Latif

The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.

Read more: CJP Bandial trying to save PTI chief, claims Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz is holding consultations with Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and various party matters, sources said.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided a guarantee, it sought for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.