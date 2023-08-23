CJP Bandial trying to save PTI chief, claims Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday asserted that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial was trying to save Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in London, the PML-N supremo claimed a former chief justice and his associates within the Supreme Court played an active role in his arrest, disqualification, and dismantling of his government.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that that CJP Bandial was trying to save PTI chief Imran Khan, who is “implicated in embezzling billions of rupees”.

“The chief justice is well aware that this person [Imran Khan] has wreaked havoc on Pakistan’s economy, ethics, and culture. He has propagated violence and repeatedly violated the Constitution,” the former premier said.

The PML-N supremo further said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had previously claimed that his aim was to disqualify Nawaz Sharif and throw him behind bars, adding that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and others have testified to these allegations.

“Saqib Nisar had also said in the past that we must imprison Maryam Nawaz and me and bring Imran Khan into power,” he claimed.

Recalling past statements of Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif said that when the PTI chief became prime minister he said during a visit to the US that he would remove the ceiling fan from Nawaz Sharif’s prison cell.

He added that when Imran Khan was in opposition he used to say that he would tie a rope around Nawaz Sharif’s neck and pull him out of the Prime Minister House.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that prima facie there were “mistakes” present in a trial court’s verdict convicting former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.