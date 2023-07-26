SC turns down PTI chief’s plea to stop Toshakhana criminal trial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a petition of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, seeking an order to restrain trial against him in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Khan had filed appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s decision to send the Toshakhana case back to the trial court for hearing.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi turned down PTI’s chief request and sent the case back to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to re-examine the case.

The PTI chief and his legal counsel appeared before the bench.

In its order, the apex court asked the high court to decide Imran Khan’s appeal and other applications together. The court maintained that it would not be proper to interfere with the proceedings of the trial court.

The court also issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ordering it to submit its response today. Later, Amjad Parvez, the ECP lawyer, attended the hearing to submit the response.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.