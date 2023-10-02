Nawaz Sharif ‘books’ ticket for return to Pakistan on October 21

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has got his flight ticket booked for Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references, had left for London in Dec 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.

The sources said the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to prioritize economic revival of Pakistan: Shehbaz

The sources said Mian Nawaz Sharif’s business class ticket for flight 243 of a private airline had been booked in advance. PML-N supremo’s flight will land at the Lahore Airport at 6:25 PM.

On September 23, Shehbaz Sharif said that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of the PML-N supremo as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif.