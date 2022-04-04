Caretaker PM: President Arif Alvi pens letter to Imran, Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has written a letter to PM Imran Khan and opposition leader in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of caretaker premier, ARY News reported on Monday.

The letter, available with ARY News, read that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi will continue to hold PM Office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister under Article 224(A) of the Constitution.

According to a letter, the caretaker PM shall be appointed by President in consultation with the incumbent PM and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224(1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

3 اپریل کو قومی اسمبلی کے تحلیل کیے جانے کے پی نظر صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور قائد حزب اختلاف میاں محمد شہباز شریف کو نگراں وزیر اعظم کے لیے موزوں شخص کی تجویز کے لیے خط pic.twitter.com/XXSHNcRrC4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 4, 2022

“In case, the prime minister opposition leader does not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker PM, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by Speaker of outgoing NA, comprising eight members having equal representation from treasury and opposition, to be nominated by incumbent PM and opposition leader respectively, under Article 224(1A),” the letter further read.

The copies of the letter have been dispatched to Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif.

Read more: PRESIDENT DISSOLVES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON PM IMRAN KHAN’S ADVICE

The development comes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri yesterday termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

After Na deputy speaker ruling, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments