President dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran Khan’s advice    

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has approved an advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding dissolution of National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and said that under Article 224 of the Constitution, the prime minister will continue to perform his duties while federal cabinet stands dissolved.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in an Address to the Nation announced to dissolve the assemblies.

Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister announced dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.

The prime minister in his address called the no-trust motion against him a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected in the National Assembly.

“It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb the God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said.

“The Speaker has decided to use his authority,” he said. “I have sent an advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies,” prime minister said. “The people have to decide what will be the future,” the prime minister said.

“I am thankful to Allah that a conspiracy has been foiled against the country,” he added.

