Carl Radke nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program after 10 seasons of friendship and drama in the Hamptons.

In the interview with E! News, Radke mentioned, “It’s a big testament to what we’ve been building and the team and everybody that comes together; it’s a family. I’m really excited for everybody because it’s not just us on the cast. It’s everybody included that makes the show happen”.

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The 41-year-old, who has starred on the Bravo series alongside OGs Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard since its debut season in 2017, emphasized who deserves the most credit for the nod, which arrived after a scandal surrounding Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Ciara Miller’s landmark love triangle.

“This is for our producers, the editors, all the people that work behind the scenes,” Radke effused. “We have an incredible crew. So it’s cool to be honored, but this is an award for all the other people, not the people you actually get to see on TV”.