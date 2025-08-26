web analytics
Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz on Monday night surprised everyone by debuting a new hairstyle at the US Open for his first-round match against Reilly Opelka.

The world number two seed caused a bit of buzz with his shaved head on social media when he got to the tournament grounds at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz ran into golf star Rory McIlroy, who reached out his hand to rub the scalp’s stubble.

The Spaniard’s friend Frances Tiafoe did not think the new ‘do was a cut above.

“It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though,” Tiafoe said when asked about Alcaraz’s haircut. “Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.”

He didn’t hold back and said, “I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous.

“But at the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy.”

In a pre-match interview, Alcaraz explained that he wanted something fresh for the tournament.

“Well… I just need anything fresh to start the tournament as well as I can, and you know it’s the US Open,” he said.

