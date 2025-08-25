Medvedev faces huge fine after wild US Open meltdown

Daniil Medvedev’s US Open outing went bad to worse, as he now faces a huge fine for his act on the court on Sunday night.

According to Express.co.uk, the world number 13 seed is now facing a huge fine after clashing with the umpire.

The 2021 New York champion was furious when American official Greg Allensworth awarded Benjamin Bonzi a first serve following a photographer’s interruption on the court.

He immediately rushed to the umpire and protested against the decision.

The Russian seed can be heard saying: “wanted to go home.”

He whipped up the crowd, who howled and booed the player and the play was stopped for nearly five minutes.

Bonzi eventually served and ultimately lost the point and the game.

Benjamin Bonzi stuns Daniil Medvedev in US Open first round

After winning the third set tiebreak, Medvedev repeatedly made the sign for a heart with his hands to the crowd to thank them.

Medvedev eventually took the match to a deciding set, however, he was finally beaten in five, losing 6-4 in the last set.

The Russian had lost to Bonzi in the first round of Wimbledon.

The exact amount of the fine hasn’t been disclosed.

Medvedev ultimately won the next game, putting himself in a position to win the set at 6-5.

Following that, Medvedev breezed past Bonzi in the fourth set to make the tie interesting.

However, Bonzi once again bounced back and quickly won the next two games to walk away with his win, it just came more than 90 minutes after he nearly closed it out the first time.

Medvedev started smashing his racquet hard after the loss while sitting on his bench, too, as the crowd around him started to boo. He didn’t stop until it was completely destroyed.

Medvedev has won just a single match in the four grand slams this season, too, just a year removed from his run to the quarterfinals at the US Open last fall.