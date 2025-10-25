Carly Rae Jepsen officially weds music producer Cole M.G.N

Renowned singing diva Carly Rae Jepsen has officially married music producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neil, affectionately known as Cole M.G.N.

Attended by a select group of 100 individuals, the ceremony was held in the fitting Bard Room at the historic Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4.

“We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York,” the singer told Vogue on the selection of the venue.

“As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way, it was only ever fun and not too much at once,” reflecting on her engagement in 2024, Carly Rae Jepsen continued.

However, Carly Rae Jepsen wore a strapless corset designed by Australian designer Toni Maticevski for the ceremony; on the other hand, she chose to wear tiered attire from Danielle Frankel in New York City for the reception.

“We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing,” Jepson explained the reasons for specific dress choices.

Moreover, Rufus Wainwright’s a cappella version of Chelsea Hotel #2 surprised the audience and shocked the wedding ceremony.

After tying the knot, the Dying Hearts fans continue to wish the newlyweds great happiness all over social media platforms.

