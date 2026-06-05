ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department of Islamabad has decided to introduce an online vehicle ownership transfer facility, allowing citizens to transfer cars and motorcycles from home without visiting Excise offices.

The decision was discussed during a performance review meeting chaired by Director General Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and attended by senior departmental officials.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the department’s performance over the past 15 days and conducted a comprehensive assessment of the existing vehicle ownership transfer mechanism.

The Excise department agreed to further simplify the vehicle transfer process and reviewed the functionality of the ETB web portal, which will enable citizens to complete vehicle ownership transfers online from the comfort of their homes.

The meeting also reviewed the number of vehicles registered in Islamabad and the collection of token tax payments.

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Officials discussed introducing an online payment system for traffic violation fines to facilitate motorists and improve service delivery.

In addition, the performance of enforcement teams at various checkpoints was reviewed, with authorities assessing actions taken by officers in the field.

DG Excise Irfan Nawaz Memon directed officials to make the vehicle transfer process more user-friendly and efficient. He also ordered a crackdown against vehicle owners who have failed to pay token taxes.

The Excise Department said the proposed digital initiatives are aimed at improving public services, enhancing transparency, and reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices for routine transactions.