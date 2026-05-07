Carvajal in race to make World Cup squad

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has not ruled Dani Carvajal out of his World ​Cup squad but said the right back ‌must prove his fitness and form after the Real Madrid captain suffered a right foot injury in training last week.

“Carvajal ​is a very important figure in our ​dressing room,” De la Fuente told reporters ⁠on Wednesday.

“I actually spoke with him yesterday, so ​I’m aware of what’s going on. He doesn’t have ​a specific injury, nothing serious, but he needs time to get back to his usual level.

“We’ll see in the ​remaining matches whether he truly gets the opportunity ​and delivers the performances.”

De la Fuente added that Carvajal, who ‌made ⁠just one appearance for Spain in 2025, would understand if he was left out of the squad for the World Cup, which is being held ​in the ​United States, ⁠Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Carvajal, 34, is approaching the ​final weeks of his contract with ​Real ⁠and has struggled for game-time this season amid competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign ⁠against ​Cape Verde on June 15 ​and also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.