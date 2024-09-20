web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Cary Daba’ replacement announced as Suzuki Bolan discontinued

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pak Suzuki has officially discontinued the production of its iconic Bolan minivan, locally known as ‘Cary Daba’.

The Suzuki Bolan has served as a multi-passenger vehicle and has been widely used for commercial purposes.

However, its outdated design and lack of safety features have led to declining sales, making it ripe for replacement.

According to sources, the final chassis number of the ‘Cary Daba’ rolled off the production line with the marking 01151691.

Read More: Pak Suzuki extends plant closure 

Suzuki has announced that the Cary Daba will be replaced by the Suzuki Every, a more modern and feature-rich minivan. The Suzuki Every was unveiled at a recent auto show, and its launch is expected to take place in mid-October, pending import challenges.

For the record, the prices of the Suzuki Bolan variants at the time of discontinuation were:

– Bolan VX Euro II: Rs1,940,000

– Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van Euro II: Rs1,944,000.

Back in May, Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced a price decrease of up to Rs710,000 on car models.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.