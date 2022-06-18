Case lodged in Faisalabad attempted rape case

FAISALABAD: ARY News reported that Faisalabad police registered a case after a woman was allegedly set on fire by her tenant after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

The case was lodged at Roshanwala police station on the complaint of the victim’s husband under five sections including attempted murder and rape.

The complainant stated in First Information Report (FIR) that he rushed to the house after hearing loud voices and witnessed the accused Atif. It stated that Atif had attacked his wife Natasha’s neck with glass and later he torched his wife after pouring petrol on her.

He added that his wounded wife told him that Atif also tried to rape her.

As per details, the incident took place in Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man, who is a tenant of the woman, tried to rape her after finding her alone in the home.

Meanwhile, the woman has been moved to Allied Hospital in critical condition due to her burn injuries.

