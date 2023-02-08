Case registered against clash outside ECP office in Multan

MULTAN: A case was registered against the clash of political workers outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Multan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The district election commissioner registered a case at the Kotwali police station against the clash outside ECP under eight different sections including terrorism.

The commissioner nominated more than 250 people in the case including Malik Amir Dogar, former MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar Ansari and others.

On the other hand, more than 300 PML-N workers including Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, and Ehsan Uddin Qureshi were also nominated in the case.

Earlier in the day, former MNA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Amir Dogar has been arrested in Multan following a clash outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) district office.

PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers clashed with each other outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the submission of nomination papers for the NA-155 constituency.

In a statement, District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar said that political workers have vandalised the office of the electoral watchdog and created chaos.

The election commissioner said that action will be taken against all those responsible for the commotion in the office.

Soon after, police raided the guest house of Amir Dogar, and arrested him along with 12 PTI workers. Moreover, the police also arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders – Sheikh Tariq Rasheed and Malik Anwar, in the case.

Later, PTI workers protested against the arrest and set tyres on fire, blocking a main road in Multan.

