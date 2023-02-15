Case registered against Gujranwala cash van heist

GUJRANWALA: Punjab police registered a case against the cash van heist in Gujranwala that took place yesterday, ARY News reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the complaint of the Deputy Head of Operations of the private security agency.

As per the reported FIR, the robbers in a black vehicle stopped the cash van by shooting straight at the cash van and looted over 11 bags of cash having Rs108 million from the van at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

The van driver namely Waqas Ali sustained bullet wounds while other security guards escaped unhurt.

In December 2022, Karachi police had foiled a private cash van heist bid following a timely action against the robbers before they could manage to flee with the money.

Police said that a private cash van heist bid was foiled today and three accused were arrested besides the recovery of Rs500,000 cash and arms.

The incident had taken place at Korangi’s Causeway when a cash van from a private factory started moving from Jodia Bazaar. According to the van driver, four suspects on two motorcycles started chasing the van at Korangi Causeway.

Police said that the salesman sitting in the vehicle asked the driver to go fast but he pointed a gun at his head. Police said that a patrol team reached the site when the accused were fleeing with the cash.

The suspected robbers were surrounded by the police team. The police officials arrested two accused and the van driver along with arms. Two accomplices of the suspects fled from the scene with their share of money and will be arrested soon, police added.

