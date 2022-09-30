Police arrest main suspect in Hyderabad cash van heist

HYDERABAD: The police in a intelligence based operation arrested driver of the van in the Hyderabad cash van heist, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad, Pir Muhammad Shah the driver of the private company’s cash van found guilty in the robbery and he was taken into custody with the help of locators.

The arrest was made possible after interrogation from the suspects taken into custody. Shah said the plan to rob cash van was finalized in Karachi and after the heist, the robbers fled to Karachi’s Malir.

It may be noted armed robbers plundered 10 million rupees cash from a vehicle of a private security company, earlier this week.

According to SSP Amjad Sheikh, seven robbers looted Rs10 million from a cash van of a private company that was going to Moro from Karachi.

The incident occurred within the limits of Chalgiri police stations, the SSP said and had added four of the company’s cash vans were going to Moro from which one became out of order in the area.

The unidentified robbers reached the spot on motorcycles and car and looted the cash and fled away.

