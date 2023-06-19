Case registered for dumping garbage into Malir River

KARACHI: Korangi police on Monday registered first against dumping garbage into Malir River at Causeway Road, ARY News reported.

The dumper driver Irfanullah was caught red-handed while dumping garbage into the Malir River in the wee hours of Sunday night.

It may be noted that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during the visit to Korangi district showed resentment over the dumping of garbage on the roads.

He ordered police to arrest whoever was found dumping garbage on the roads and in the Malir River.

Read more: LHC orders fine for dumping garbage on roads

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the imposition of fine for dumping garbage on the roads.

The orders were passed by the honourable court while hearing a case related to the increasing threat of smog in the province. At the outset of the hearing, the LHC bench showed resentment over the burning of garbage against the court orders.

Justice Shahid Karim while summoning a detailed report from the CEO of the Lahore Waste Management Board remarked he would be held responsible if garbage was burnt on the roads.