Case registered into killing of Punjab’s MPA brother

LAHORE: The police have registered a case into the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother, who was shot dead at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew at Defence C police station. Nazim, the assistant, Umar Hayat and three other unidentified men have been nominated in the case.

The wedding ceremony was underway when Nizam opened fire and shot dead Mubashir Khokhar, the first information report (FIR) read.

The post-mortem of Mubashir Khokhar dead body was carried out late Friday night. The cause of dead was declared head injury. The dead body was later shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital.

Khokhar was killed in a gun attack at the wedding ceremony of his son on Friday.

Read more: Punjab MPA’s brother killed in firing at wedding

According to police, Malik Mubashir Khokhar aka Goga and another person named Umar Mazhar got injured when a man opened fire at the wedding.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where the lawmaker’s brother succumbed to his gunshot wounds, the police had said, and added the assailant, Nazim, a resident of Manawala in Faisalabad, had been taken into custody.