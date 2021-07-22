Case registered against men for shooting sacrificial bull in Karachi

KARACHI: A case has been registered against men who opened fire at a sacrificial bull in Karachi just before Qurbani, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The case has been registered against armed persons after identifying majority of them through a viral video of the incident at the Sachal Goth police station.

As per FIR, the owner of the bull, hired an inexperienced and seasonal butcher for the sacrifice of his animal, which helped the bull to flee minutes before the sacrifice.

Failing to control the angry bull, the owner with the help of his friends, opened fire at the animal and injured it, the FIR read.

Animal Act and various other acts have been included in the case against the people involved in the brutal firing. The men behind the inhumane act were arrested by the Sachal police on Wednesday, soon after the video of the incident go viral on various platforms of the social media.

On the first day of Eid, however, something went wrong when a bull was about to be slaughtered, a viral video of the incident shows. As a result, it escaped and gave its owners a tough time by running across the neighbourhood for several hours.

The incident took place in the Scheme 33 area of the metropolis. While running for its life, the bull damaged several vehicles. Unable to get hold of the bull, its owners resorted to shooting it in the leg before finally getting a chance to sacrifice it.