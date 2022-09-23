Case registered over threat calls to Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police have registered a case against unidentified persons for making threatening calls to former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the former federal minister filed an application with the Waris Khan police station against unidentified persons as he received threatening calls.

In the application, Sheikh Rasheed said he had been receiving threats of kidnapping and murder for many days on his mobile phone.

The AML chief added he had informed the authorities concerned by sending the callers’ mobile numbers. However, he did not name any person or department in the application.

Upon the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 25-D of The Telegraph Act, 1885 (penalty for causing annoyance) also included charges of hurling life threats.

A day earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed claimed that he received a ‘threatening call’ on his residence Lal Haveli’s landline number. ‘Have filed a complaint against the threat call, informed relevant officials too’ Sheikh said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI decided to lodge a series of cases against the top government personalities over alleged violations of Official Secrets Act, threat calls to party workers and Shahbaz Gill torture allegations.

The PTI leaders declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with proclaimed offenders Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar in London in violations of the premier’s oath and Official Secrets Act. The political party decided to lodge a case against the violations by PM Sharif.

The political party decided to approach the court against threat calls to PTI workers. The legal team also approved the proceedings of Shahbaz Gill torture case to a conclusive phase.

