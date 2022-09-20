PTI to lodge cases against ‘Official Secrets Act violations, threat calls’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to lodge a series of cases against the top government personalities over alleged violations of Official Secrets Act, threat calls to party workers and Shahbaz Gill torture allegations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI leaders declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with proclaimed offenders Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar in London in violations of the premier’s oath and Official Secrets Act. The political party decided to lodge a case against the violations by PM Sharif.

The political party decided to approach the court against threat calls to PTI workers. The legal team also approved the proceedings of Shahbaz Gill torture case to a conclusive phase.

READ: IMRAN KHAN: ECP RESERVES VERDICT IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE

Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan chaired an important session of the legal team today. Shehbaz Sharif’s meetings in London had violated the constitution and law. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are absconders.

Fawad Chaudhry said that an action should be taken against those persons who held meetings and consultations regarding important appointments with the absconders. “Even cabinet members are also confirmed consultations with Nawaz Sharif regarding an important appointment.”

The PTI leader said that the case will be put up before the court by the political party. He added that they are compiling data of threatening phone call to the PTI workers and legal action will be taken against the harassment.

READ: SESSIONS COURT TO HEAR IMRAN KHAN’S CASE AFTER ATC DROPS TERROR CHARGES



He expressed hope that the court will hold early hearings of the cases related to the constitutional violations.

Imran Khan criticises PM Sharif

Imran Khan has criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for discussing COAS appointment and other state matter with a convict, Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message that PM Shehbaz Sharif was discussing the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other state matter with the convict Nawaz Sharif.

Crime Minister discussing appt of COAS & any other state matter with convict Nawaz Sharif & Ministers declaring they will appt COAS after consulting Nawaz Sharif are all in contravention not only of the Official Secrets Act (section 5:1) but also of their oaths of office. pic.twitter.com/bYH5ca971j — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 20, 2022

He added that the ministers were also declaring that they will appoint COAS after consulting Nawaz Sharif. Khan said that the plans ‘are all in contravention not only of the Official Secrets Act (section 5:1) but also of their oaths of office.’

Comments