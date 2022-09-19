Imran Khan: ECP reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has reserved its verdict in Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Barrister Ali Zafar in his arguments before the ECP said the disqualification under Article 62-1-F is the prerogative of the courts not the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Has any court proved that Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen?, Barrister Ali Zafar asked. Imran Khan’s lawyer said the ECP is not a court but a commission and the disqualification case under Article 62-1-F of the constitution cannot be heard by the ECP.

The ECP after hearing arguments of the PTI lawyer, reserved the judgement in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.

During the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected Imran Khan’s counsel’s plea to grant a three-week time for submission of answer in Toshkhana reference.

Read more: Toshakhana reference: ECP directs Imran Khan to submit record by Sep 7

At the outset of the hearing, Gohar Khan informed the country’s supreme electoral body that they require time to get documents of assets declaration. We are reviewing whether has someone declared iPhone and watches in his assets declaration or not.

Khan’s counsel pleaded the ECP to grant three-week time to submit answer in Toshakhana reference, while the plea was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Toshakhana case was brought before the electoral watchdog last year after the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by the then-prime minister Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

