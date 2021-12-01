Case registered against Sindh Bar Council official Irfan Mahar’s killing

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Wednesday registered a case against the killing of an official of the Sindh Bar Council Irfan Mahar, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area earlier today, ARY News reported.

The case was filed at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

The FIR stated that Irfan Mahar was attacked when he was returning home after dropping off his children at school.

Police said further investigation was underway.

In a suspicious target killing incident, a lawyer named Advocate Irfan Mehar was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13 on Wednesday morning.

The lawyer died on the spot.

The slain lawyer was the secretary of the Sindh Bar Council, whereas, ARY News acquired CCTV footage of the incident.

Read: LAWYER KILLED IN GUN ATTACK ON CAR IN KARACHI

The footage showed the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road.

Sindh High Court Bar Association president Haider Imam Rizvi condemned the killing of Irfan Mehar and said that the gruesome murder of the lawyer exhibited the rule of lawlessness in the metropolis.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!