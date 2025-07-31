web analytics
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Cash Warren reacts to ex-wife Jessica Alba’s romance with Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba’s estranged husband, film producer Cash Warren, broke his silence after the Hollywood diva went public with her new romance with fellow actor Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba – News and Updates

Days after actor-entrepreneur Jessica Alba confirmed dating Danny Ramirez, in a PDA-filled Los Angeles outing with her beau, her ex-husband, Cash Warren, said that he is ‘happy for her’, and also hinted at his own relationship status.

“I’m happy for her. I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy,” Warren said in the clip, published by a foreign publication.

“But let me know if you got anybody,” he quipped further, hinting that he is still single, months after parting ways from Alba.

Notably, Warren and Alba, who were married for 17 years and shared three children together – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7 – confirmed their separation earlier this year, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court.

Also Read: Jessica Alba shares a rare glimpse into her ‘mom life’

She sparked rumours of a new romance in May, when the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor was spotted with a mystery man (before being identified as Ramirez) on a flight and landed with him in Los Angeles.

Weeks later, it was confirmed that Alba’s mystery man is a fellow Marvel actor, Danny Ramirez, whose acting credits include Marvel miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, as well as Tom Cruise and Glen Powell’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Alba and Ramirez were then spotted on an intimate dinner date, before going public with their romance this week.

