Jessica Alba shares a rare glimpse into her ‘mom life’

Fresh off divorce from her film producer ex-husband Cash Warren, after 17 years of marriage, Hollywood diva and entrepreneur Jessica Alba is sharing rare peeks into her mom life, with three children.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Actor Jessica Alba, who is a mother to three children from her 17-year-long marriage to ex-husband Cash Warren, has been frequently treating her fans with rare photos of her kids, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son, Hayes, 7, on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Alba, who has joint custody of celebrity kids, posted a three-picture gallery with her youngest one, including an adorable mom-son selfie, and captioned, “Mom life is the best life.”

Earlier this week, the actor was also spotted hanging out with her eldest daughter, Honor, a splitting image of her. “Beautiful forever memories with my baby girl,” she wrote in the caption of the social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Alba filed for divorce from Warren in the Los Angeles County court in February, weeks after she confirmed the rumours of their separation in an Instagram post.

The ‘Fantastic Four’ actor is currently rumoured to be dating fellow Marvel actor Danny Ramirez, whose credits also include Tom Cruise and Glen Powell’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Also Read: Amanda Seyfried provides rare insight into her personal life as mom of 2