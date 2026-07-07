A woman who runs several cat-themed social media accounts mocking U.S. Vice President JD Vance based on viral comments he made that the country ​was being run by “childless cat ladies” filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging ‌she was unconstitutionally barred from hearing him speak at an event in Maine.

Amanda McGonigle, a Massachusetts woman whose CatsOnACouch account on Instagram has amassed more than 1.9 million followers, alleged in a lawsuit, o​in federal court in Maine that she had followed proper registration protocols ​to attend an event in May in Bangor where Vance was set ⁠to talk about his fraud crackdown initiative.

Yet McGonigle said that while waiting in ​line, she was singled out by officials including armed U.S. Secret Service agents who told ​her she was being excluded because “we know where you stand.”

McGonigle said she was excluded as a result of her CatsOnACouch accounts on Instagram and Facebook, which she launched beginning in 2024 after Vance’s ​2021 “childless cat ladies” comments went viral. Those accounts feature political commentary, cat images and ​mockery of Vance, her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union say.

They argue that she was barred ‌in ⁠retaliation for her online criticism of Vance in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment and are asking a judge to block the Secret Service from preventing her from attending future vice presidential events.

“Ms. McGonigle’s satirical social media content is purr-tected speech,” ACLU ​lawyer Laura Moraff ​said in a pun-filled ⁠statement. “Punishing her for her catty commentary is a cat-aclysmic blow to the First Amendment.”

The Secret Service declined to comment. The White ​House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The May ​14 event ⁠was tied to Vance’s leadership of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. According to the lawsuit, officials at the time justified McGonigle’s exclusion by claiming Vance’s event ⁠was private.

But ​McGonigle’s lawyers say it was actually an official ​government event organized by the Executive Office of the President, part of the White House, that relied at ​least in part on taxpayer funding.