Caught on camera: Woman kills husband, dispose off headless body

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday released the CCTV footage in the murder case of a Karachi resident Shahbaz Khan Achakzai in which his wife can be seen returning from a graveyard after dumping the victim’s body, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage, acquired by ARY News, shows a woman named Feroza returning from the graveyard after dumping her husband’s headless body whom the police say she killed with the help of her alleged paramour.

The woman went to her alleged paramour Akhtar after disposing off her husband’s body and has reportedly also stolen Shahbaz’s money before fleeing to Chaman city of Balochistan, from where the couple came to Karachi.

According to police officials, the preliminary investigations revealed that Feroza had a number of lovers and due to this fact, she had numerous arguments and quarrels with her husband Shahbaz Khan.

During the interrogation, one of her alleged paramours, Akhtar, confessed before the police that he helped Feroza kill her husband. Police have obtained phone records of some of the accused’s other “lovers” but so far none has been arrested.

