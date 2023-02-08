Karachi: Human body parts wrapped in plastic bag found in graveyard

KARACHI: Human body parts wrapped in plastic were found in a Paposh Nagar graveyard in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a shocking incident, police officials found dismembered human body parts. They said the human body parts are of a man.

The arms, head and legs are cut off from the body and the hammer was along the body parts. At some distance from the graveyard near Banaras bridge the police officials found a human arm.

An investigation is underway to find out if the human arm and the other body parts are of the same man.

Earlier, unidentified men threw body of a woman from a moving car in Karachi and fled safely.

According to the local police, the body of the woman was thrown by two unidentified men from a moving vehicle at Sujrani’s Bhutto Chowk, last night.

After being informed by the Edhi volunteer, a police party reached the spot and moved the body to the hospital for identification.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased through biometric.

Separately, last week, a newborn baby girl died after she was thrown by unidentified suspects, riding speeding motorcycle in Gulbarg area of ​​Lahore.

The inhuman incident took place near Gurumangat Road in Gulberg area of ​​Lahore. In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, a man and two women can be see travelling on the bike.

