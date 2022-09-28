CCC held under COAS to review internal, external security – ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) to discuss issues about regional and national security and flood rescue and relief activities across the country, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS appreciated the armed forces’ determination and hard work in carrying out relief and rescue operations amid heavy floods in the country.

The forum headed by COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country, particularly in Tribal Districts and Balochistan.

The Army Chief appreciated all army doctors, paramedics, engineers and FWO’s efforts amid the calamity. The COAS ordered all formations to restore order and routine in affected areas of the country, the ISPR said.

Also Read: Corps Commander Peshawar visits Swat to meet tribal elders

Issues regarding Pakistan Army’s professional matters were also discussed at length at the conference. Participants vowed not to allow terrorism to gain ground in the country, ISPR said.

Comments