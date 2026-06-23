Chiniot: At least six alleged dacoits were killed in three separate encounters involving the Punjab Police’s Crime Control Department (CCD), as the department remains under scrutiny following the killing of a young girl during a CCD operation in Chakwal earlier this month.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the first encounter took place in Bhawana Tehsil of Chiniot district, where three alleged dacoits were killed.

The suspects had reportedly been taken along for the recovery of stolen property when their accomplices allegedly opened fire on the CCD team in an attempt to release them.

CCD personnel returned fire, and after the exchange of gunfire ended, a search operation was conducted. The three suspects were later found dead, allegedly as a result of firing by their own accomplices.

Muridke Encounter

In a separate incident near Rana Town in Muridke, two alleged dacoits were killed while three others managed to escape.

According to police, the suspects were allegedly robbing citizens when CCD personnel arrived at the scene. During the ensuing exchange of fire, two suspects were killed, reportedly by the firing of their own accomplices.

Police identified the deceased suspects as Umar Maqbool alias Kaka and Faisal, both of whom were said to be wanted in multiple serious criminal cases.

Read more: Chakwal CCD encounter: Hania’s post-mortem report reveals 11 injuries

Authorities claimed the suspects had recently been involved in the killing of a citizen during a robbery in Daukay.

Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, while efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Faisalabad Encounter

The third encounter occurred near the Faisalabad–Pindi Bhattian Bridge, where a wanted suspect identified as Kashif alias Kashi was killed, according to CCD officials.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted in more than 50 cases, including robbery, highway robbery, and previous police encounter cases. Two of his alleged accomplices managed to flee during the exchange of fire.

CCD officials further claimed that Kashif had previously injured two Dolphin Force personnel and was involved in robbing citizens after they withdrew cash from banks.

The latest encounters come amid renewed scrutiny of the CCD following the death of nine-year-old Hania in Chakwal last week. The minor girl was killed, while her father and brother were injured, after CCD personnel allegedly opened fire on their vehicle, mistaking it for that of suspected robbers.