RAWALPINDI: In a major development in the investigation into the Chakwal CCD encounter, the post-mortem report of nine-year-old Hania Adeel has revealed that she sustained 11 injuries, including multiple gunshot wounds that led to her death.

According to the autopsy report, Hania died after suffering multiple firearm injuries that caused severe trauma, excessive blood loss, shock, and cardio arrest.

“On the basis of post-mortem findings, the victim had multiple firearm injuries leading to polytrauma, causing hypovolemic shock and cardiopulmonary arrest. All injuries were antemortem in nature and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature,” the report stated.

The report revealed that a total of 11 injury marks, including bullet wounds, were found on the victim’s body. A metallic bullet fragment was also recovered and handed over to police as evidence.

Doctors noted that the injuries were severe enough to cause immediate death under normal circumstances. The report further stated that there were no visible injuries on the neck, while all neck bones and cartilages were found intact.

According to the medico-legal findings, six to eight hours had elapsed between Hania’s death and the post-mortem examination.

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Hospital authorities sealed the victim’s blood-stained clothes, X-rays, and other evidence before handing them over to investigators.

The tragic incident occurred when Crime Control Department (CCD) personnel allegedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying a family during an operation against robbers in Chakwal.

Adeel Ahmed, 39, his wife Dr Sidra Khan, their daughter Hania, 9, and son Aafan Ahmed, 10, were travelling in the vehicle when it came under fire after being mistakenly identified as carrying robbers. Hania died on the spot, while Adeel and Aafan sustained critical injuries. Dr Sidra remained unharmed.

The family had arrived from Australia and was visiting relatives in Pakistan when the incident occurred.

Investigations into the shooting are underway.