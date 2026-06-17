LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved for a transparent probe and preservation of evidence in the Chakwal shooting case that resulted in the death of a young Pakistani-Australian girl during ‘firing’ by Crime Control Department (CCD) personnel.

As per details, the petitioner has stated that the Chakwal shooting incident was not a mistake but a severe violation of human rights.

The LHC has been urged to direct authorities to provide the names of the officers involved in Chakwal shooting, CCTV footage, and all relevant records to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry in the incident.

The petition further urged the high court to order that the affected family or their legal representative be included on the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to ensure impartial proceedings.

It has also been requested that the court direct amendments to CCD regulations in order to prevent similar incidents in the future. The case has raised serious concerns regarding accountability and the handling of law enforcement operations, according to the petition.

Read more: Chakwal shooting: Injured father, son remain under treatment

It is to be noted that a nine-year-old girl died as Punjab Crime Control Department gunman mistook her family’s car for a getaway vehicle.

The robbers who triggered the chase got away that night on a motorcycle; the family, which was visiting from Australia, lost a daughter as they tried to drive home, away from the gunfire.