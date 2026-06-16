Chakwal shooting: Injured father, son remain under treatment

RAWALPINDI: The father and brother of nine-year-old Hania, an Australian national, who was killed in a firing incident involving the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chakwal, remain under treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

According to doctors, the condition of the father-son duo is steadily improving. Both patients are receiving medical care for the fifth consecutive day following the incident.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sherjeel said that 12-year-old Afaan, Hania’s brother, is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. He also suffered a fractured leg and continues to be monitored regularly by orthopaedic specialists.

Hospital authorities added that Hania’s father has largely recovered and remains under observation as a precautionary measure.

Doctors expressed optimism that both patients could be discharged from hospital within the next few days, provided their recovery continues as expected.

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Meanwhile, the CCD in-charge and the District Police Officer (DPO) of Chakwal visited the bereaved family to express their condolences and solidarity.

According to officials, the family was assured that action would be taken against any individuals found responsible for the incident following the completion of investigations.

The tragic shooting, which resulted in the death of nine-year-old Hania and injuries to her father and brother, has sparked widespread concern and calls for accountability.