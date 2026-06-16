CHAKWAL: SP Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab Shah Mir Khalid has said that the vehicle shown on social media does not belong to the affected family, rejecting online claims circulating about the Chakwal firing incident in which a nine-year-old girl, Hania Ahmed, was killed, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, he said misinformation and propaganda were being spread on social media regarding the Chakwal incident. He confirmed that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the case.

He said that during an exchange of fire with suspected robbers, CCD personnel mistakenly opened fire on a vehicle after believing the suspects had taken shelter in a nearby street and may have taken control of it.

According to him, officers assumed that the robbers had snatched the vehicle, which led to the firing incident in which young Haina Ahmed lost her life.

The SP said that firing should only be carried out after proper identification of suspects, adding that failing to first target or disable the vehicle’s tyres was a serious mistake.

He confirmed that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family and the personnel involved have been taken into custody. He said authorities are ensuring a transparent investigation.

Shah Mir Khalid added that the family has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing inquiry, and the DIG CCD met the family shortly after the incident.

He further said a challan will be submitted in court within 72 hours, after which CCD will seek a speedy trial.

He said the department has admitted the operational error and assured that all findings of the investigation will be made public.

The incident in Chakwal involved CCD personnel opening fire on a vehicle carrying a Pakistani-origin Austrlian family, resulting in the death of nine-year-old Hania Ahmed and injuries to her father and brother.