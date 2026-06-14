Chakwal CCD firing case: Section 302 added as investigation progresses

CHAKWAL: Significant progress has been made in the case involving the killing of 9-year-old Hania Ahmed, a Pakistani-origin girl and citizen of Australia, during alleged firing by CCD personnel in Chakwal, as police have upgraded the charges to Section 302 (premeditated murder).

According to police sources, the case was initially registered under Section 322 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), but was later upgraded after forensic analysis and new evidence emerged during investigation.

Sources said the CCD official named Shuja has been arrested, and the weapon allegedly used in the firing has been recovered from his possession. He has been sent to jail on judicial remand after court proceedings.

The incident occurred when a family of Pakistani origin, now residing in Australia, came under fire following a reported robbery incident in Chakwal. Hania Ahmed was killed in the incident, while her father Adil Ahmed and brother Affan sustained serious injuries.

Initially, authorities described the incident as occurring during a police chase involving suspected robbers. However, later CCTV footage and forensic evidence reportedly indicated possible involvement of CCD personnel.

Meanwhile, Punjab police have distanced themselves from the investigation, stating that such cases fall under the jurisdiction of CCD, which will conduct its own inquiry. The District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal confirmed that the FIR was registered by local police, but arrests were made and the investigation is being handled by CCD.

Authorities further stated that in Punjab, such matters are directly dealt with by CCD.

In Rawalpindi, senior police officials, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz, reportedly did not respond when contacted regarding the high-profile incident.

Citizens and civil society groups have called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take immediate notice of the case.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter linked to the same case, while no official clarification has yet been issued by Chakwal Police, the RPO office, or the Inspector General’s office.

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