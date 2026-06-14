A Pakistani-Australian family has come under fire by the Crime Control Department (CCD), resulting in the death of a young girl and injuries to two family members in Chakwal, Punjab.

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The incident took place in Chakwal, where nine-year-old Hania was killed in firing, while her father Adeel Ahmed and brother Afan were injured.

According to reports, CCD personnel opened fire on a vehicle carrying the family, mistakenly believing it to be linked to armed robbers. The incident took place near the main gate of a CCD police station during a robbery in which three armed motorcyclists had allegedly robbed the family at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

According to officials, Punjab police have distanced themselves from the investigation, stating that such cases fall under the jurisdiction of CCD, which will conduct its own inquiry. The District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal confirmed that the FIR was registered by local police, but arrests were made and the investigation is being handled by CCD.

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Authorities further stated that in Punjab, such matters are directly dealt with by CCD.

In Rawalpindi, senior police officials, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz, reportedly did not respond when contacted regarding the high-profile incident.

Citizens and civil society groups have called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take immediate notice of the case.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter linked to the same case, while no official clarification has yet been issued by Chakwal Police, the RPO office, or the Inspector General’s office.