Punjab govt hands over honour killing cases to CCD

LAHORE: The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has decided to assign all honour killing cases across the province to the Crime Control Department (CCD).

According to sources, every incident of murder committed in the name of honour will now be investigated by the CCD. Previously, the department was primarily handling cases related to organized crime, habitual offenders, and narcotics.

Earlier, the CCD reported a significant decline in the crime rate across Punjab, claiming a 56% reduction in serious crimes during the first three months of 2026.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the specialized police unit formed to combat crime has recorded notable improvements in the province’s overall security situation.

The spokesperson stated that during the first quarter of 2026, several categories of crime witnessed sharp declines compared to the same period last year.

Murders committed during robberies dropped by 50%, while injury-related incidents decreased by 68%.

Overall robbery cases reportedly fell by 81%, while street crime and snatching incidents declined by 76%.

Motorbike snatching cases decreased by 43%, and motorbike theft cases fell by 51%.

Car theft reportedly dropped by 60%, while incidents of car snatching declined by 67%. House burglaries also saw a 47% reduction.

Read More: CCD claims 56% drop in crime rate across Punjab