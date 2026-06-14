CHAKWAL: Crime Control Department (CCD) Chief Sohail Chatha has said that CCD personnel reached the scene in Chakwal to stop a robbery when the firing incident occurred involving a Pakistani-origin Australian family, in which a young girl was killed and two family members were injured.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Chakwal, he said the suspects involved in the robbery had used a citizen’s vehicle as cover, during which an officer opened fire.

He confirmed that nine-year-old Hania was killed in the incident, while her father Adeel Ahmed and brother Afan sustained injuries.

Sohail Chatha said the officer involved in the firing has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. He added that the department had met the affected family and would not attempt to protect any official involved.

He described the incident as a “serious and painful mistake” and said Section 302 (murder) has been added to the case.

He said CCD has been actively working against criminals across Punjab, but added that the mistake of one individual should not be used to blame the entire institution.

The CCD chief further stated that the investigation would be carried out strictly on merit and that the department would review procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.

He also said the suspects being pursued were linked to Sheikhupura and were involved in robbery-related activities.

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