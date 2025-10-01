CCD Rawalpindi arrest suspect in injured condition for molesting student

Rawalpindi: The Crime Control Department (CCD) of Punjab Police arrested a man in an injured condition on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a female student in Rawalpindi’s Bhabra Bazar area.

According to police, the suspect harassed the girl in a narrow alley as she was returning home from tuition. The incident was caught on CCTV and the video went viral on social media, prompting swift action by the authorities.

Police conducted a raid to arrest the accused, identified as Tayyab. However, he attempted to open fire on the CCD team and was injured by his own bullet after the pistol discharged accidentally while being loaded.

راولپنڈی: بھابڑا بازار میں لڑکی سے نازیبا حرکت کرنیوالا شخص زخمی حالت میں گرفتار#ARYNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/kG64BuCsLn — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 1, 2025

A case has been registered against him at the Waris Khan Police Station.

