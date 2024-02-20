CCoE to discuss Pak-Iran gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) is summoned on Friday to discuss matters related to the construction of the Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline, ARY News reported citing sources.

The sources privy to the development said that Pakistan wants to lay an 80-kilometer pipeline to the Iran border in the initial phase. The proposal would be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Energy

After the approval from the Cabinet Committee on Energy, the proposal would then be presented before the federal cabinet for final approval.

The sources said that the laying of an 80-kilometer pipeline to the Iran border would be completed within a year.

Earlier in November 2023, progress was made on Pakistan and Iran gas pipeline project as both countries agreed on reviving the stalled cooperation and formal contacts will be started within a few weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran gave Pakistan time until September 2024 to complete the project, otherwise, it may move to international arbitration for the breach of contract.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, the Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Petroleum said that both sides will start formal contacts for the gas pipeline project within two to three weeks.

The Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project has faced many delays due to the risk of US sanctions on Iran.

The project remains substantially delayed. While the Iranian section of the pipeline has been completed, the Pakistani section remains under construction and subject to delays owing to concerns about the US sanctions on Iran.