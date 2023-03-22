CCPO Lahore denies releasing PTI workers arrest list

LAHORE: The CCPO Lahore had denied releasing the list of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers’ arrest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, LHC heard the case against the arrest of PTI workers. The court barred police from arresting the PTI worker.

The court said that police should not carry out any activity that violates human rights.

The court also asked that when the FIR is registered is it available online in response to the court the CCPO Lahore said the FIR is available online after it is registered.

If there is any list with the police then it should be submitted to the court, the judge remarked and the case was transferred to justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for further proceedings.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi police in overnight raids arrested as many as 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.

The houses of Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayoom and Arif Abbasi were also raided by the Rawalpindi police.

Meanwhile, over 200 PTI workers were booked in a separate case at Nasirabad police station under charges of interfering in state matters and violation of Section 144.

