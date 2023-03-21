Rawalpindi police arrest 30 PTI workers in overnight raids

Rawalpindi police in overnight raids arrested as many as 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the houses of Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayoom and Arif Abbasi were also raided by the Rawalpindi police.

Meanwhile, over 200 PTI workers have been booked in a separate case at Nasirabad police station under charges of interfering in state matters and violation of Section 144.

Earlier, amid the crackdown, the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked the leaders and party workers to shift to safer places to avoid arrests.

Read more: SEVERAL PTI LEADERS ARRESTED IN POLICE CRACKDOWNS IN LAHORE, ISLAMABAD

As per details, PTI issued an alert for all its workers and supporters after the government swung into action against the party workers. The houses of party leaders and workers are being raided as police have prepared a list of 1,000 people, the alert said.

The sources added that the PTI leaders, workers and supporters had been asked to be vigilant and shift to safer places to avoid arrests.

It may be noted that Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had been arrested during police crackdowns in Islamabad and Lahore late Sunday night.

Comments