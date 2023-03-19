Several PTI leaders arrested in police crackdowns in Lahore, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been arrested during police crackdowns in Islamabad and Lahore late Sunday night, ARY News reported.

Islamabad and Lahore police forces conducted raids at the houses and deras of PTI leaders.

Islamabad police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz’s residence. The capital police raided and searched PTI Senator Shibli Faraz’s house near Parbat Road, Islamabad when he was not in the capital territory.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed concerns over the police raid at the house of Senator Shibli Faraz and took notice of the incident. He directed the police officials to avoid the violation of the sanctity of the house and asked the IG Islamabad to present a detailed report of the incident.

The Capital police raided the house of PTI leader Anjum Tanoli in G-6 Islamabad. According to the family, the police officials took Tanoli’s 10-year-old nephew with them. However, the boy was later released from police custody.

Police arrested the father of PTI’s Noman Gujjar in Sector G-7 Islamabad. Moreover, police also arrested the PTI worker Raja Shahid during a raid at his shop. PTI leader Liaquat Tori was arrested from the Phulgran area.

The houses of PTI’s Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Muhammad Khan were also raided in Islamabad.

In Lahore, police raided the house of former MPA and PTI leader Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, however, he was not present at his residence. Khokhar strongly condemned the police raids at the houses of the PTI leaders.

Police also conducted raids at deras of PTI leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Afzal Iqbal and Mian Amjad Iqbal. A raid was conducted at PTI leader Chaudhry Umar Talib’s residence. Police arrested Talib’s brother Chaudhry Umair and an employee Hafiz.

The house of PTI central leader Shafqat Mahmood was also raided in Lahore’s Defence area.

The office and house of PTI leader Malik Waqar Ahmed Gujjar were also raided by police in Lahore.

Moreover, police also raided the houses of PTI candidates in the upcoming elections.

In the PP-146 constituency, the house of PTI candidate Mian Salman Shoaib was raided by police. Moreover, PTI candidate Farooq Khan’s house was also raided in the PP-145 constituency.

Hammad Azhar said in a Twitter message that police started arresting the PTI workers in his constituency. He claimed that police prepared a list containing 500 names of PTI workers including him for their arrests. Azhar said that they will fight against the fascist tactics of the government.

میرے حلقے سے کارکنان کی گرفتاری کا عمل شروع ہے۔ مجھ سمیت تقریباً 500 لاہور کے کارکنان کی فہرست تیار ہے۔ بدھ کے جلسے کے زبردست انتظامات جاری ہیں اور متبادل افراد کو ذمے داری سونپی بھی جا چکی ہے۔ ایسے فاشسٹ ہتھکنڈوں کا پچھلے ۱۱ ماہ سے مقابلہ کر رہیں ہیں اور کرتے رہیں گے۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 19, 2023

