Lahore police launch crackdown against PTI leaders, workers

LAHORE: Lahore police force has launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers after compiling lists containing more than 100 names, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After raiding Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, Lahore police launched a crackdown against PTI leaders and workers. Police prepared lists containing names of more than 100 PTI leaders and activists.

Police announced that the divisional superintendent police (SP) will lead the crackdown. Police conducted raids on houses and deras of several people. The wanted PTI workers were divided into A and B categories in the police lists.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson confirmed in a statement that police started raids on the houses of leaders and activists. The spokesperson detailed that raids are being conducted on the houses of those leaders whose nomination papers will be scrutinised ahead of the elections.

It added that police teams are also raiding the houses of PTI workers who will assist the public gathering. The spokesperson claimed that the lists contain the names of around 1,000 people.

The political party asked its workers to be vigilant and stay in safer locations.

It was learnt that a raid was conducted at the house of Ali Naveed Bhatti – the former chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Lahore District.

Moreover, a separate raid was conducted at PTI leader Jameel Saleem Advocate in the Township neighbourhood of Lahore. In Raiwind’s Maraka area, PTI leader Faisal Elahi was arrested by police.

Condemning the crackdowns, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema claimed that she received reports of an expected grand operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Cheema asked PTI workers across the country to be prepared for any situation. She said that the government will see the consequences of launching an operation at Zaman Park again.

